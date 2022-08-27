Cuepacs submits proposals to improve public service scheme

ALOR SETAR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) has submitted proposals to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to improve the public service scheme.

Its president Adnan Mat(pix) said the proposals included the introduction of a new minimum wage and higher fixed allowance which would provide relief to civil servants especially with the current increase in the cost of living.

“Today (yesterday) Cuepacs submitted proposals that could be announced by the government on Aug 30,“ he told reporters here yesterday.

He said Cuepacs also hoped that the government would introduce a new remuneration system to replace the current system that had been used since 2002.

“At least the framework needs to be announced by holding an engagement session with Cuepacs towards introducing a new remuneration system, that is our hope ahead of the announcement on Aug 30,“ he said.

On Aug 21, Ismail Sabri hinted that he will announce good news for civil servants this Aug 30.-Bernama