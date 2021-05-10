Cuepacs wants political leaders to have faith in civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) wants political leaders in the government to have full confidence in the professionalism of civil servants who have been the backbone of the government administration and country.

Its president Adnan Mat said although every civil servant has their own political views, Cuepacs believed and confident that the group was very professional and impartial in carrying out their responsibilities, and could differentiate between personal and public interests.

“The call for civil servants who are uncomfortable with the government of the day to resign seems to give the impression that civil servants are not trustworthy in performing their duties and responsibilities towards the people and country.

“All this time, it is civil servants who help implement all policies introduced by the government in developing the country and wellbeing of the people,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said history also proved that civil servants had no problem fulfilling the trust placed in them despite the change of government in the 14th general election and again last year.

“Cuepacs hopes that there will be no more allegations or perception that civil servants do not support or act to sabotage the government,” he said.

Adnan added that it was inappropriate to raise anything that links to the professionalism of civil servants when all quarters were focused on dealing with the challenges posed by Covid-19.

In the meantime, Cuepacs hoped that all civil servants would always comply with the Movement Control Order enforced by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said all quarters, including civil servants and the general public, should cooperate not to ‘balik kampung’ by crossing districts or states as a joint effort to fight the pandemic.

“Our sacrifices now are for the future. Besides, the national vaccination programme is still running and has not reached 70 to 80 per cent yet,” he added. — Bernama