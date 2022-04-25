Curfew in waters off ESSZone extended until May 10

LAHAD DATU: The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended until May 10.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said the curfew, which is from 6 pm to 6 am, covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Residents in the affected areas are required to stay in the house, while outsiders are not allowed to enter or be in the areas within the period,” he said in a statement here today.

Idris said the curfew was extended to ensure the affected areas would not be encroached by terrorists, hence threatening the safety of residents, international researchers and foreign tourists in the resort areas.

“Information gathered has revealed that groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and other cross-border crimes,” he said.

Idris said the curfew order was also to facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would create a sense of security for the maritime community.

However, he said the district police chiefs in the affected areas have been authorised to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend to urgent matters during the curfew.-Bernama