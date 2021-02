PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department successfully took down three smuggling syndicates involving zam zam water, white cigarettes and tobacco at two locations – Port Klang and Shah Alam – between Jan 27 and 29.

Customs director-general Datuk Seri Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir (pix) said that Central Zone Unit II (Selangor) enforcement division team managed to foil an attempt to smuggle what is believed to be zam zam water using a 40-foot container at Port Klang on Jan 27.

He added that zam zam water is classified as a prohibited item and inspection of the container found that it was listed as personal effects in the customs import form.

“The quantity seized is estimated to be around 25,000 litres worth RM187,500 with a tax value of RM48,750,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Latif said that the importer and forwarding agent suspected of involvement in the importation of zam zam water are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

On the second case involving the smuggling of white cigarettes, Abdul Latif said the department foiled the attempt on Jan 28 in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam, when they seized 2.3 million cigarettes bearing the ‘Zon King’ brand with an estimated value of RM184,000 and an estimated tax value of RM1.5 million from a lorry with a 40-foot container.

He said that the lorry driver, a local man aged 51, was detained for further investigation, adding that the case would be investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and the Excise Act 1976 for customs duty evasion and fraud as well as avoiding import prohibitions under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967 and for excise duty evasion and fraud under Section 74(1)(e) of the Excise Act 1976.

For the third case, the tobacco smuggling, Abdul Latif said the syndicate was brought down on Jan 29 in Port Klang with the the seizure of 15,000 kg of tobacco in a container with an estimated value of RM225,000 and a tax value of RM1.15 million.

He said the shipping agent suspected of involvement had been identified and efforts to track down the individual was underway, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 74(1) (e) of the Excise Act 1976.

Abdul Latif urged the public to assist the Customs to curb smuggling, which not only robbed the country of its tax revenue but also posed a threat to national security. — Bernama