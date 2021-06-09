Customs dept cripples syndicate smuggling chewing tobacco in Ipoh

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has busted a syndicate smuggling chewing tobacco, believed for the local market, following two separate raids in Ipoh, Perak, last Sunday.

Central Zone Enforcement Operations director Rameli Ahmad said during the raids in two premises in Simpang Pulai and Bandar Seri Botani on June 6, the department had confiscated 3,371.86 kg of chewing tobacco, estimated to be worth RM168,596 with unpaid duties totalling RM211,587.98.

During the first raid, the team found white sacks containing 2,052.16 kg of chewing tobacco, while another 1,319.70 kg of chewing tobacco were found in the second raid.

“The team also confiscated several machines worth RM12,500 believed to be used to process and pack the chewing tobacco, and nabbed a Bangladeshi man believed to be the keeper of the premises during the first raid,” he said.

Rameli said the department suspected that both cases were related to each other and investigations were being carried out under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 for knowingly keeping uncustomed goods. -Bernama