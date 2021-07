SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Central Zone Unit III (LTA Kuala Lumpur) foiled an attempt to smuggle zam zam water from Saudi Arabia at West Port, Port Klang near here, last Friday.

In a statement today, Central Zone Customs principal assistant director Datuk Zazuli Johan said the 27,500 litres of zam zam water seized from a container was estimated to be worth RM206,250 with duty valued at RM66,000.

“The modus operandi in smuggling zam zam water is to declare them as juices and drinking water to avoid higher tariff rate,“ he said.

He said the investigation results found that the seized zam zam water was imported from Saudi Arabia without a valid import permit with no tax and duty payments.

According to him, zam zam water is classified as a prohibited import item under the third schedule of the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2017.

“Importing zam zam water without an import permit is an offence under Section 135 (1) (a) of the Customs Act 1967 and Regulation 30 (1) of the Free Zone (Amendment) Regulations 2019,“ he added. -Bernama