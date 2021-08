SHAH ALAM: The Malaysia Royal Customs Department’s Central Zone, Unit II (Selangor) foiled an attempt to smuggle three containers filled with liquor worth RM896,280 at the North Port in Klang on July 13.

Customs Director-General, Datuk Seri Abdul Latiff Abdul Kadir said the liquor was discovered after a check on the Import Manifest (K4) found that the contents were not as declared.

Instead, these were found to be declared as ‘rolls of tarpaulin’ during the check on the containers by the Customs officers together with a representative of the shipping company involved.

Datuk Seri Abdul Latiff said he believed the offence was committed by a syndicate operating at the North Port.

The value of the liquor was estimated to be RM232,800 while the tax and duty amounted to about RM663,480.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Excise Act 1976. — Bernama