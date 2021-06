SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has managed to foil two attempts to smuggle liquor in Port Klang on May 3 and May 29, with estimated duties of more than RM1.3 million.

Central Zone Customs principal assistant director Datuk Zazuli Johan in a statement said that for the first case, the value of the seizure was estimated at RM115,380 involving about 23,076 litres of liquor and duties estimated at RM1.071 million.

“The enforcement team conducted an inspection on a container and found ‘Strong Southan’ branded liquor which is believed to have not received customs clearance,“ he said.

He said based on the information in the Bill of Lading, the goods were declared as ‘Stainless Steel Welded Pipe’ and the case was being investigated to find out the company or shipping agent involved for further action.

Zazuli said the second case involved a container with 22,176 litres of liquor with an estimated value of RM110,880 and duties worth RM346,500.

Based on inspections on the container, he said the enforcement team found liquor with the label ‘Tiger Beer Lager 5% ALC’ which is believed to have not received customs clearance.

“The goods were declared as Castor Wheel using Customs Form 1, and liquor is classified as prohibited merchandise under the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2017,” he said.

He said the shipping agent involved had been identified and action was being taken to track down the individual to assist in the investigation. — Bernama