Customs seize contraband liquor worth RM1.5 mln in Port Klang

PETALING JAYA: The Central Zone Royal Malaysian Customs seized contraband liquor worth RM1.5 million, including unpaid duty, after carrying out two raids in the klang valley, on Aug 23.

Central Zone assistant director-general Mohammad Sabri Saad said inspection on two containers at the North Port in Port Klang between 5pm and 6.30pm, revealed that the two containers were loaded with contraband liquor, namely Knight General, Tsingtao beers and China Liquor, believed to have been brought in without approval from the customs.

He said following the inspection, officers seized 42,630.66 litres of contraband alcohol worth RM334,810 which is believed to have been brought in from the Middle East.

Mohammad Sabri said the liquor was declared in the custom’s form as ‘Nut and Washer’ and ‘Bolt Washer’ from a neighbouring country.

“The case is still under investigation. The forwarding agent for one of the containers has been detained for investigations. We are not ruling out the involvement of a syndicate of triad members,” he told reporters at the Central Zone Customs Department in Kelana Jaya, here today.

Mohammad Sabri said from January to Aug 26, the department recorded 911 cases involving goods seized through various operations and raids worth RM210 million while cigarettes and alcohol accounted for 75 percent of the seized items.

He urged members of the public to assist the department to eliminate the threat of smuggling, especially cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, fire crackers and vehicles since such activities not only deprieve the government of revenue but also brings about unhealthy practices among the people.-Bernama