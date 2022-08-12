Customs seize smuggled alcohol worth RM1.2 mln

DENGKIL: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department recently seized around 66,000 smuggled bottles and tins of beer and three vehicles, worth RM1.2 million in Kampung Telok Gong in Port Klang recently.

Customs asst director-general (enforcement) Fazilah Ariff said when they raided a warehouse on Aug 2. seven individuals were at the premises moving the beer from a bonded truck to a small lorry and a van.

The individuals all ran away as soon as they realised the presence of enforcement personnel there, she said, adding that efforts were being made to track the individuals, along with the owners of the premises and vehicles.

“No importation documents were found with the seized items,” she said during a media conference today.

Fazilah added that the case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 74(1)(a) of the Excise Act 1976.-Bernama