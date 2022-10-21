Customs seize smuggled cigarettes, liquor, fireworks worth over RM10m

BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized smuggled cigarettes, liquor, and fireworks estimated to be worth RM10 million including tax, during a raid in a warehouse in Seberang Perai Tengah on Oct 4.

Penang JKDM director, Hamisan Kalip said acting on surveillance carried out by the customs special investigation unit and the Penang customs enforcement unit raided the warehouse at 6.30 pm and found the cigarettes, liquor, fireworks, and two bonded lorries containing cigarettes,” he told reporters here today.

Five local men, aged between 35 and 46, who were unloading the merchandise from the container, were also arrested during the raid, he said.

Hamisan said the seizure involved 13.58 million sticks of cigarettes worth RM1.08 million, involving RM9.07 million tax, 21,0000 cans of alcohol worth RM41,808 (RM195,466.75 tax), and seven cartons of fireworks worth RM1,120 (RM728 tax).

The case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(e)of the Customs Act and Excise Act 1976, he said, adding that the five suspects would be charged at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court.-Bernama