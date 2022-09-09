Customs seized electrical, telecommunication items worth RM4.9 mln

DENGKIL: More than 7,000 electrical and telecommunication items without Certificate of Approval (CoA) and import permit, worth RM4.6 million, were seized by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) during a raid at a godown in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, recently.

Customs deputy-director general (Enforcement and Compliance) Wan Saadah Mohamed Muhibbuddin said the goods were brought into the country through false declaration as stationery items.

“The goods were falsely declared to avoid paying duty import and sales tax. The import duty on the seized items amounted to RM550,000,” she told a media conference here today.

Wan Saadah said the seized goods comprised 2,755 electrical items which were without CoA and 4,702 telecommunication equipment that were without an import permit.

They were seized during a raid at the godown at about 11 am last Aug 26, she said.

The items included cordless vacuum cleaners, smart air purifier, smart phones, video games and closed-circuit television cameras.

“No arrest was made, but JKDM had identified the individuals involved, including the godown owner,” she said, adding that the godown had been used as a store since 2020.-Bernama