Customs seizes RM6.3 million worth of smuggled ciggies

KUCHING: The Sarawak Customs recently foiled an attempt to smuggle cigarettes into the state via Bintulu Port.

Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said acting on intelligence gathered, enforcement personnel executed a search on a container ship arriving at the port at 11.30pm on June 12, and identified seven containers for further inspection.

“On June 13, all seven containers were ordered to be unloaded at Bintulu Port for inspection.

“Found inside the containers were various brands of cigarettes that were believed to have not passed through customs. In total, we seized 70,960,000 sticks of cigarettes worth an estimated RM6.3 million,” she said in a statement yesterday, adding the taxes for the contraband were estimated at RM47.4 million.

The case will be investigated under Section 133(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967 for false declaration, which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or a maximum jail term of seven years or both upon conviction. -The Borneo Post