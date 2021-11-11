Cut short calls from suspicious callers to stay safe, top cop advises

SEREMBAN: Save your breath and slam the phone on scam callers.

This simple advice, said Negri Sembilan commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani(pix), can counter the rising number of Macau scam cases and save potential victims of their hard earned money being snatched away from their bank accounts.

Macau scam syndicates are having a field day having fleeced thousands of victims including professionals such as engineers, doctors and lecturers who have lost millions of ringgit in recent years after being duped into believing they had run foul of the law.

Speaking to theSun yesterday, Aibee reminded the public that police investigating a case will never conduct a statement recording session from a witness by telephone.

“No doubt a police investigations officer might telephone a witness. The most he would ask is a verification of the person’s identity. Any further action will be done in person,” he said.

“A witness may be told to show up at a police station for further quizzing, but the officer will never seek personal details such as one’s bank account number or the amount of cash he has, nor will he ask for cash to be transferred into another account.

“If the phone conversation progresses to this, it is almost definitely a scam. Simply save your breath and cut the line,” he added.

Aibee agreed that Malaysians can be very courteous when they take phone calls and therefore might find it hard to drop a call.

However, he said, in these instances, it is best to just hang up before they cause any fear or panic,” he said.

Aibee said the public should be cautious when receiving calls that begin with a voice recording claiming they are wanted by the police or other enforcement agencies.

He said the call identification might also show a number of a police station or government agency, a ruse which the syndicates pull off with the use of spoofing software which is widely available in the market.

Aibee said those who receive scam calls should not hesitate to call the police or other agencies to verify if the is truth to the claims made by the scammers.

He said the scammers usually target retirees and those above 50 as they often have more savings in the bank accounts.

Asked why many are still falling victim to such scammers even though it had been widely reported in the media, Aibee believes that ignorance and failing to keep abreast of current news is to blame.

“We found that these victims were unaware of the existence of such scams though it has been making the news almost every other day for years. Perhaps they are too focused on their careers and have not bothered to take time to learn what is happening in society. It is not difficult to read the news these days. All it takes is a push of a button,“ he said.

Aibee said it is also very strange that victims do not share their encounter with the scammers with their family and friends.

“There have been cases of the scammers calling them over several days and have them move their cash into the scammer’s bank accounts. Had they confided with others, perhaps they would have been enlightened by someone who is aware of such scams and cut their losses.” he said.

Macau scam syndicates operate call centres that randomly make thousands of calls daily to the public impersonating officials from the police, customs department, immigration department, courts, Inland Revenue Board and other agencies.

Invoking fear by claiming they are under investigations for money-laundering, drug trafficking and other illegal activity, the scammers lure victims into moving their cash from their bank accounts into mule accounts, claiming it is a “procedure and part of the investigations”.

Police said scammers amassed more than half a billion ringgit from their victims last year.

As for this year, losses of more than RM450 million was recorded until October.