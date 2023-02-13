Cyberjaya lake killing: Three Indian nationals arrested

PUTRAJAYA: Police arrested three Indian nationals, all car washers, for alleged involvement in the death of a man who was found floating in a lake behind the Haji Fisabilillah Mosque in Cyberjaya near here last Saturday (Feb 11).

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, in a statement today, said the three men aged between 23 and 52, were arrested in separate raids in Puchong, Selangor.

In the first raid at Kampung Sri Aman in Puchong, conducted at about 8 pm yesterday (Feb 12), the police arrested two men aged 23 and 41 and confiscated three mobile phones.

The third suspect, aged 52, was arrested at about 2.30 am today in Taman Puchong Prima and the police also seized a pair of trousers with blood stains.

Prior to that, at about 12.05 am today, the police recovered a machete from a cowshed under the Putrajaya-Cyberjaya ring road bridge.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the motive for the murder was believed to be over a love triangle and that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The three suspects are in remand for seven days until this Sunday (Feb 19), he said. -Bernama