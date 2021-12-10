Cyberjaya tech ecosystem focuses on the importance of ROI

KUALA LUMPUR: Government-owned technology hub developer Cyberview Sdn Bhd said the Cyberjaya tech ecosystem has been geared towards the importance of measuring the return on innovation and how businesses can realise their innovation goals.

During its fourth tech talk webinar series for 2021, panellists have spoken on how businesses can accelerate and optimise their return on innovation in the new normal, with the theme of ‘maximising return on innovation for business growth.’

Venture capital fund The HIVE Southeast Asia principal Angel Low noted that despite businesses turning towards digital transformation, they have not been innovating to the extent that encompasses a wide range of areas.

She said companies are innovating to fulfil the change in consumer demands, which shows that they are merely being reactive instead of realising the true potential of innovation.

“Businesses need to look into incorporating innovation to improve operational efficiency, which

will enable them to enhance their value chains and ultimately increase market share,” she added.

Aerodyne Group chief technology officer Afnizanfaizal Abdullah said innovation plays a pivotal role for businesses to gain a competitive edge.

“Under the current economic landscape, being a pioneer does not guarantee market survival, but being an innovator enables you to shift and meet the demands,” he said.

Afnizanfaizal, who is also Synapse Innovation chief executive officer, said technology adoption by customers has been used as a metric to measure the success of innovation investments.

He reckons that the fundamental aspect of innovation is to establish a clear roadmap, “which is one of the key lessons that our company gained from the Cyberview Living Lab Accelerator (CLLA) programme.”

“Having a roadmap enables progress when it comes to the development of innovative solutions while also building business resiliency,” he added.

Since its inception in 2013, Cyberview has nurtured 85 startups to advance their innovation, raising over RM158 million in capital, generating over RM276 million in revenue, and creating over 709 jobs through the CLLA programme.

The CLLA programme provides a launchpad for startups and innovators to accelerate their business development and growth in Cyberjaya.

“Through the programme, startups are offered opportunities to network and connect with relevant industry experts during a five-month process mentorship, strategy formulation, and consultancy guided by Cyberview,” it said. - Bernama