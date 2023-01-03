Cyberview launches ESG framework, 5-year roadmap

CYBERJAYA: Global tech hub developer Cyberview yesterday announced its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework and 5-year roadmap, aligned with the government’s agenda of developing Malaysia Madani detailed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during his budget speech last week.

Cyberview acting manager director Dr Mohd Hafiz Ibrahim said, “Our framework details how Cyberview is aligned with the government’s agenda to create a data-driven, sustainable and innovative future. At the same time, we have seen global investors take an interest in ESG initiatives when deciding their investments.

Through this framework and 5-year roadmap, he added they we want to ensure that the implementation of sustainability initiatives and projects within Cyberjaya further its status as the preferred sustainable investment destination for global investors in the tech sector and increase the vibrancy of the city’s communities.

According to the Cyberview framework and 5-year roadmap, these efforts will be overseen by a sustainable steering committee. Environmental efforts will include developing Cyberjaya into a low-carbon and smart city through energy efficiency initiatives, sustainable buildings and city designs and sustainable waste management and support activities to promote circular economy.

“Our framework maps out where Cyberview can add the most value, to have a long-lasting impact. We will focus on six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” Hafiz said.