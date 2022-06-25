Cycling team TSC dominates Malaysian National Road Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: Renowned Malaysian continental cycling team, Team Sapura Cycling (TSC) once again dominated the 2022 Malaysian National Road Championship after Muhsin Al Redha Misbah the men's elite road race in Perak today.

The 30-year-old cyclist recorded a time of three hours 48:34 seconds (s) to complete the 165.2-kilometre (km) race from Manong to Seri Iskandar, edging Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team cyclist Nur Amirull Fakruddin Mazuki, who recorded a similar time.

Johor-born Muhammad Danieal Haikal Edy Suhaidee from Roojai Continental Team sprung a surprise to come in third with a time of 3'48:37s.

Muhsin's win crowns TSC's double victory after Muhammad Nur Aiman Roslim dominated the men's elite Individual Time Trial (ITT) yesterday.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab expressed optimism that the successes of TSC and Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team cyclists would be a good start for the national cycling squad as they prepare for the 2023 South East Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia.

“It is hard to defend the gold medal won in Vietnam. But I believe that the Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team and TSC riders can mount a challenge in Cambodia,” he said in a statement today.

For the record, Malaysia won the gold medal in the men's road race at last month's 31st SEA Games through Muhammad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff, a Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team rider.

Meanwhile, two previous Le Tour de Langkawi stage winners, Mohd Harrif Salleh from Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team and Anuar Manan (Terengganu A) failed to put on good performances in today's race.

Mohd Harrif could only manage placing 24th with a time of 3'49:14s while Anuar was among the 17 riders who failed to finish the race.

Meanwhile, Perak-born Nyo Chi Hui, the gold medalist in the women's scratch event at the recent 28th Asian Junior Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi, India, emerged victorious again in the women's road event, completing the 82.6 km race with a time of 2'35:20s.

Second place went to Johor A cyclist Khairunnisa Aleeya Saifulnizam, who shared the same time as Chi Hui while third place went to fellow Johor A rider Intan Suraya Tokiman with a time of 2'35:31s.-Bernama