Cycling to China for charity

PETALING JAYA: When cycling advocate Pepper Lim Kean Kheng went on a charity fundraising ride to China on an e-bike, little did he expect to complete the 3,800km journey in just 39 days – 21 days earlier than scheduled.

Upon having his feat verified by the Malaysia Book of Records, he received an award for the longest distance cycled on a Malaysian-made e-bike. Lim, 54, who is a tuition teacher and writer, took two years to plan the trip in partnership with the Lions Club of Malaysia, to help the differently abled.

“I just focused on cycling every day and did not deviate for any sightseeing. Other experienced long-distance cyclists advised me to cycle for four or five days, then rest for a day. But I only rested for two days during the entire journey and completed it in just over a month.”

Lim said the feat was not without issues. The cost of the two-month journey was supposed to be borne by a sponsor. However, it pulled out at the last minute and Lim decided to self-fund his trip with new sponsorship from the Lions Club, RedOne and his friends.

“I am grateful that so many of my friends stepped in to help save this cycling-for-charity project.”

Recounting some harrowing experiences on the journey, Lim said he was forced off the road several times while cycling from Changlun to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration Centre.

“It was raining that day and there was no emergency lane to cycle on. I was forced to veer off onto a grass patch to avoid lorries that did not see me.”

Cycling in all sorts of weather meant he was sun-baked, chilled by cold winds, covered in dust, splattered with mud and drenched in the rain. Yet he persisted as he wanted to help the Lions Club raise the funds it needed to help the differently abled community to obtain the training they required to work as receptionists or accounts clerks.

“Some of them wished to start small enterprises and needed capital. Others required medical attention and new wheelchairs. They were badly hit during the pandemic, and now that the economy is slowly recovering, they are looking to be gainfully employed and need some help to do so,” said Lim, who also cycled 1,100km around Peninsular Malaysia last year and raised RM30,000 for the Lions Club, which went to help poor children and students in Jinjang.

During his China cycling trip from Dec 6 last year to Jan 13, there were many days when he suffered cramps, body aches and other minor mishaps.

“In Vietnam, my bicycle gear broke off completely while in a small one-street town. As luck would have it, a small bicycle shop had the correct gear for my e-bike. Many times, my clothes would not dry by morning and I had to wear damp clothes to cycle the day.”

To overcome language difficulties, Lim used a translator app. It was helpful in most cases but sometimes produced hilarious results. He once ordered “fire pumpkin” thinking it was fried pumpkin chips. What landed on his table was stir-fried spinach with chilli.

“I picked up the chopsticks and ate as if it was a normal thing for Malaysians to do. I couldn’t help laughing at myself when the waitress walked away.”

Lions Club Malaysia district governor Dorothy Ong said: “The Lions International president Brian Sheehan and I are very proud of you. Your achievement is a first in Malaysia’s Lions Club history.”

Through his cycling feat, Lim has so far, raised some RM20,000 for the Lions Club, which needs RM300,000 to fund its drive to help the differently abled. Hence, donations are still being accepted until the end of next month.

Donations can be made to The Lions Club of Tropicana Petaling, Public Bank account number: 323 126 7936.