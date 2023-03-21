Cyclist Muhamad Nur Aiman, karate exponent Siti Nur Azwani win T'ganu sports awards

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) cyclist Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff and karate exponent Siti Nur Azwani Nor Azli have been crowned the Terengganu Sportsman and Sportswoman for 2021/2022 respectively.

Muhammad Nur Aiman beat four other nominees including national archer Khairul Anuar Mohamad while Siti Nur Azwani pipped former national silat exponent Siti Rahmah Mohamed to the title.

The two winners each walked away with a RM7,000 cash prize, a challenge trophy, a certificate of commendation and a pair of blazer at the Terenganu sports awards ceremony here last night.

Muhamad Nur Aiman, who is training in Spain, was represented by his mother at the ceremony.

Siti Nur Azwani, a second year communication student of Universiti Putra Malaysia, said she did not expect to win as the other nominees had made great achievements, including competing at the Olympics level.

Muay Thai exponent Nor Iman Aliff Rakib and canoeist Syahida Asyiqin Rusli were named Terengganu’s Most Promising Sportsman and Sportswoman respectively.

National cycling ace Datuk Azizulhasni Awang won the Special Award for bringing glory to the state and country. -Bernama