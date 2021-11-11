Daily cases creep past 6,300

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 6,323 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, continuing an upward trend since Monday.

This makes it the second day in a row that daily cases have numbered more than 6,000. Yesterday, the ministry logged 6,243 cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that this brought the cumulative infections in the country to 2,528,821.

Hospitalisation rates of Covid-19 patients are mostly under control.

Covid-19 hospital bed utilisation is highest in Terengganu (89 per cent), Kelantan (84 per cent) and Malacca (80 per cent).