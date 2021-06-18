Daily vaccination continues to increase, recorded 221,706 doses yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme continue to record the highest daily tally of vaccination yesterday with the dispensing of 221,706 doses, exceeding the government’s target of 200,000 doses per day.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix) in his tweet said 177,876 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine yesterday, while 43,830 others were given the second dose.

A total of 1,520,583 individuals have been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of doses administered in Malaysia so far to 5,330,654.

The five states with the highest number of individuals who were fully vaccinated were Selangor with 195,315 individuals, followed by Sarawak (172,644), Johor (149,227), Perak (140,885), and Kuala Lumpur (137, 078).