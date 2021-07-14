Daily vaccination hits 400,000 doses for two consecutive days

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country exceeded 400,000 for two consecutive days with 424,541 doses administered yesterday.

On Monday, 421,479 doses were dispensed nationwide.

In a Twitter post, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said of the total daily doses given out yesterday, 260,286 were the first dose while 164,255 the second dose.

He said Sarawak recorded the highest dispensing of second dose with 52,551 followed by Selangor (25,696), Kuala Lumpur (23,707), Sabah (9,864), Penang (7,195) and Pahang (7,038).

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said since the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) was implemented on Feb 24, the cumulative vaccine doses dispensed nationwide stands at 12,212,730. -Bernama