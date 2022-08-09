Dairy farm project in Chuping to create 2,000 jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: The development of a large-scale dairy cow project in Chuping, Perlis is expected to create 2,000 employment opportunities for Keluarga Malaysia and boost the development of domestic fresh milk industry.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the project would also raise the country’s self-sufficiency level in the production of liquid and fresh milk thus reducing the country’s food trade deficit as well as the cost pressure of dairy products.

“The development of the project involves an investment of up to RM4.5 billion encompassing the planting of dairy cow feed, production and processing of fresh milk, packaging as well as distribution of dairy products,” he said in his official Facebook page today.

The Prime Minister said he witnessed the signing of a joint-venture agreement between FGV Holdings Bhd, Baladna Food Industries W.L.L and Touch Group Holdings Sdn Bhd for the project after opening the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-Tourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2022, last Saturday.

According to Ismail Sabri, Malaysia’s commitment to realising the development of an integrated dairy farm project in this country is a follow-up to his visit to Qatar in March.-Bernama