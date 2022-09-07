Damaged Bailey Bridge in Kampung Iboi closed to all vehicles

BALING: The Bailey bridge, which is a temporary route for residents of Kampung Iboi near here, has been damaged and is reported to have moved about two metres from its original location due to yesterday’s flood.

Baling District Police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the bridge was currently temporarily closed for public use as it’s believed to be unsafe.

“This bridge, which was built with the cooperation of the Public Works Department (JKR) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), was swept away by torrential water... it moved from the original site, the mini-tar road on this bridge is also believed to be unsafe for use now.

“The road is completely closed to all vehicles, including pedestrians... the bridge is not safe to use for now,” he told the media after surveying the Bailey bridge area at Lata Chelak, Kampung Iboi, here, today.

He urged the public, especially those in the Sungai Kupang range, to always be vigilant because the swift-flowing river water caused the ground structure to become soft and it was feared that it could collapse at any time.

Shamsudin also advised residents placed at the temporary evacuation centres at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Padang Empang and Dewan Masjid Al Huda, Kampung Hangus to remain there for the time being although the flood water had receded because the risk of rain and flooding was still high.

In addition, repair works are still being carried out while the burst sand banks at Lata Chelak had caused the river to become shallow.

“Repair work and river dredging work will take time,” he added.

The 27-metre Bailey bridge was completed on July 9 after the original bridge collapsed in the floods and water surge phenomenon on July 4. -Bernama