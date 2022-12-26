Damaged road: Orang Asli parents worried their children will miss school

GUA MUSANG: The authorities have been urged to find the best way to transport 175 Orang Asli students from Pos Gob to their respective schools to begin their new school session after their land routes were damaged by rain, making them impassable.

Pos Gob Orang Asli Village Security Development Committee (JPKKOA) chairman Uda Alang said some of the 175 students could not return to their hostels and attend the last school session due to the damaged roads and collapsed bridge.

“We have been facing difficulties to go out to the (Gua Musang) town for the past three months because the logging road is damaged and the Blaer Bridge has collapsed.

“We are worried about allowing the children to go to school because of the badly damaged road,“ he told reporters when met here.

Uda said he hoped the students could be transported to their respective schools here by mercy flights.

Meanwhile, Pandak Ngah, 65, said some of the 175 students are those who will sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) next year.

“The long distance to the school has caused many parents to not allow their children, especially the young ones, to go to school for the past three months,“ he said.

Nenggiri assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusoff said he would hold discussions with JAKOA and other government agencies to find a solution to the issue.

“I recommend that the government arrange mercy flights to transport the Orang Asli children to their primary or secondary schools,” he said.-Bernama