Damok eyeing top 15 finish in every Moto3 race this year

SEPANG: National motorcycling ace Syarifuddin Azman aims to finish in the top 15 of every Moto3 race he will be competing in at the 2023 MotoGP World Championship so that he will be among the points.

Syarifuddin, who will be making his debut in Moto3, is confident of achieving his target, starting with the first race of the year at the Portuguese Grand Prix in March and, thus, help him realise his dream of being named “Rookie of the Year”.

“I expect to finish in the top 15 of every round to collect points. However, I will have to work hard if I want to be in the front pack.

“The podium finish I achieved at the same circuit in the 2022 World JuniorGP Championship has given me the confidence to realise my target,” he told reporters during the meet-and-greet session with the media at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), here, today.

The 21-year-old also confirmed that he is still searching for sponsors to help him compete for the full season.

“I am still waiting to hear the latest development from my management team and we are also still looking for individual sponsors for myself. I hope there are sponsors out there willing to cooperate,” he said.

For the record, Syarifuddin, or widely known as Damok, raced as a wildcard in the Moto3 race of the Malaysian MotoGP World Championship last year and finished 16thh after starting from 21st position on the grid. -Bernama