Damok ready to rev at Spanish, Portugal GP

KUALA LUMPUR: National rider Syarifuddin Azman(pix) is ready to rock the international circuit after being given the nod to make an appearance with the Rivacold Snipers Team at the 2022 World Motorcycle Championships later this month.

Syarifuddin, better known as Damok and who is racing on a wildcard ticket, will race in the Moto3 class at the Portuguese Grand Prix (GP) on April 22-24 before heading to the Spanish GP on April 29-May 1.

Damok was chosen to replace Moto3 rider Alberto Surra, who is still struggling with a serious injury suffered during the US GP’s free practice session on April 10.

“I got the news about my participation in the Moto3 from Sepang International Circuit (SIC) Racing Team manager Zulfahmi Khairuddin.

“At first, I felt incredulous but I’m very excited to race in Portimao this weekend,” he said at a virtual press conference yesterday.

Meanwhile, SIC chief executive officer Azhan Shafriman Hanif hoped the national rider would be able to perform his best in the race.

“We are confident in Damok’s ability... so the target for him this year is to get at least 15 points and above, which is the best,“ he said.

Damok had previously carved a name for himself when he emerged champion in the first race of the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship in Barcelona, ​​Spain last year.-Bernama