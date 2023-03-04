Damok secures five valuable points at Argentina GP

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting the race in 20th position on the grid, national Moto3 rider Syarifuddin Azman displayed a stunning ride to finish the Argentina Grand Prix (GP) on Sunday in the points group.

Syarifuddin, nicknamed Damok, finished the race in 11th place with a time of 35 minutes and 32.132 seconds (s) despite having to face wet and slippery conditions at the Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit.

The MT Helmets-MSI rider secured his first five points after two races, having struggling to find his form in the first race at the Portuguese GP the previous weekend.

The race was won by Japanese rider Tatsuki Suzuki (35:18.099s) while second place went to Diogo Moreira from Brazil (35:22.670s). Andrea Migno from Italy (35:22.798s) came in third.

“Thank God I managed to finish the race in 11th position. With the circuit being quite wet I admit it was quite difficult with the conditions being quite slippery and some riders in front of me fell, making it even more difficult.

“I am very happy because I was able to finish the race and take 11th place. This is my first time racing on this track,“ Damok said in a statement.

Damok, who is making his debut in the World Motorcycle Championship, will continue the competition at the United States GP on April 16. -Bernama