Damok to race in Moto3 next season

SEPANG: A Malaysian will be returning to race in the Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) World Championship after Syarifuddin Azman (pix) or better known as Damok confirmed joining MT Helmets-MSI in the Moto3 class next season.

The development was announced by MT Helmets-MSI via their Instagram post which saw Damok joining teammate Diogo Moreira of Brazil.

For Damok who received a wild card to compete in Moto3 at the 2022 Malaysian Grand Prix this week, it was a shocking development and it spurred him to do his best in the race on Sunday at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here.

The 20-year-old racer also thanked ZK Racing manager Muhammad Zulfahmi Khairuddin who negotiated with several teams to ensure a place for him to race next season.

“Thanks to him (Zulfahmi) for obtaining a place for me as he believed in me and my results at the Junior GP World Championship were very good even though it was still not good enough for me.

“I have to get myself ready as soon as possible to be in the world championship,” he said when met by reporters after the Moto3 Free Practice here today.

For the record, Damok who is starting in the 10th spot would be making his appearance at the MotoGP championships for a full season after Shahrol Yuzy Ahmad Zaini became the first Malaysian to participate in the race from 2000 to 2002.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zulfahmi said the agreement for Damok to join MotoGP was made by ZK Racing as SIC has not given any instruction to him for the 2023 season.

“So in my capacity as the Damok support team, we took the risk to sign the agreement with the team which is the best among many teams I negotiated with.

“I am confident Damok is a potential rider and has shown improvement every year with his results at this year’s Junior GP World Championship and I felt he is qualified to join the world championship next year,” he said.

Damok is now placed fourth in the Junior GP World after accumulating 110 overall points with two more races remaining in Valencia, Spain on Oct 30.-Bernama