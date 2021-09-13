Danger from new variant

PETALING JAYA: The Mu variant of Covid-19 has made an entrance, but the fast spreading Delta remains the strain that is causing the most concern.

However, Mu is not to be dismissed as it has been found to be more resistant to antibodies, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) is still monitoring the new strain and no conclusions have been drawn yet.

University Nottingham Malaysia virologist Dr Sandy Loh said it has been established that Delta is at least 50% more infectious than the original strain, Alpha.

“(Barring new data) I expect Mu to behave more like Alpha, therefore, less transmissible than Delta,” she told theSun.

However, Loh said the Mu variant comes in two mutations, namely the E484K and K417N, and both have shown that they are able to tolerate antibodies that target the coronavirus.

She said both mutations also occur in the Beta variant, so it is possible that Mu may behave like Beta, and overcome current vaccines to a certain extent.

“The potential to break immunity provided by a previous Covid-19 infection or vaccination therefore makes Mu particularly interesting.”

Loh said a study at a laboratory in Rome showed that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was less effective against Mu compared with other variants, but it could still be neutralised by antibodies triggered by the vaccine.

The Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, was added to the WHO list of “variants of interest” (VOI) on Aug 30 after it was first identified in Colombia, and has since been confirmed in at least 40 countries.

Loh said the categorisation of Mu as a VOI reflects the widespread concern over the possibility of new variants emerging that might prove problematic.

“A VOI is not a variant of concern (VOC), which has been proven to acquire one of those characteristics, making it more dangerous and so more consequential. Mu is being monitored closely to see if it should be redesignated as a VOC. We have to hope not,” she said, adding that the best way to overcome this is global vaccination.

“Many people, especially in developing countries, remain unvaccinated. While we are accelerating the vaccination rate, we still have many anti-vaxxers in our country. Vaccination not only helps people who are vulnerable but also to stop new variants from emerging. Otherwise, our exit from the pandemic will be set back, possibly for months.”

Loh said another problem is that in most countries, not all Covid-19 cases end up being sequenced to see which variants are involved.

“If these countries conduct differential genetic analyses, it’s possible that Mu’s prevalence in those countries could be higher. Malaysia should conduct genetic analyses to determine if there are any cases in our country,” she said.

Loh added that genetic analyses that can identify individual variants, including Mu, should be conducted at airports.

“We have to take extra steps to avoid bringing in new variants, including Mu, by people crossing international borders.”

Universiti Putra Malaysia consultant clinical microbiologist Dr Zamberi Sekawi agreed that the Mu variant does have mutations indicating the risk of resistance to current vaccines.

However, he said whether this will actually manifest remains to be seen.

“The strategies remain the same – vaccination, wearing masks, physical distancing, good hand hygiene, avoiding crowds and so on. As for keeping it out of Malaysia, we require strict border controls and enhanced surveillance,” he added.