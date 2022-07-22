Dangers of easy credit options

PETALING JAYA: With the rising cost of living and shrinking buying power, many Malaysians are seeking easier ways to pay for purchases while maintaining their desired standard

of living.

Enter the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) scheme – one of the many ways to easily gain access to credit. But the public must be mindful that it is not regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and therein lies the problem, as BNPL users can end up being mired in debt.

Financial adviser Felix Neoh said BNPL can become an added source of problems to those who delay payments, as it will burden them with interest charges.

“While it usually offers 0% credit financing, the BNPL payment scheme can be a problem for customers who purchase more than they should and delay payments as well. Little do they realise that there are penalties for delayed payments, such as monthly interest charges of 1.5% or more.

“While Grab has a maximum purchase amount of RM30, delayed payments can cause an account to be frozen and a penalty of RM10 charged for reactivation upon clearing the debt,” he said.

Grab declined comment when contacted by theSun.

Market analysts previously said the BNPL payment option had an estimated transaction volume of over RM2 billion this year alone. Its growth was mostly aided by the pandemic, as Covid-19 curbs forced shoppers to buy online.

BNM has also said there are almost a dozen BNPL service providers in the market, with more expected to join the bandwagon.

Neoh said BNPL offers easy credit terms, with purchases split over three equal repayments, plus discounts and credit card points.

“As with any form of credit financing, a borrower needs to firstly ensure he is able to fully repay the loan based on the financing terms provided.

“It’s an option for payment convenience, but can potentially be a problem if this convenience causes consumers to purchase more than they should or entices them to focus purchases on their wants rather than their needs.”

Neoh said the ease of sign-up and convenience could potentially entice a borrower to start purchasing one item first, and then slowly adding on more in the same way.

He added that the BNPL service provider reserves the right to levy fees or charges on late payments as well as report the credit history to agencies that oversee consumers’ credit scores, such as CCRIS and CTOS.

“It has been reported that the Finance Ministry and BNM are in the process of establishing the Consumer Credit Oversight Board, that is expected to have authority over all consumer credit related activities, including BNPL.”

Instead of waiting for the authorities to take action, Neoh said consumers need to self-regulate and practise healthy financial habits.

“Buying only what we can afford and ensuring that we also set aside money for savings and investments to meet long term goals is the smart thing to do.

“If we know that we are not able to control our expenses well, then it is better to pay with cash than to use any form of credit.”

BNM has said it is working with the relevant agencies to address concerns that BNPL schemes may prompt consumers to spend beyond what they can afford, including plans to have a public education drive.