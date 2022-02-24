Danny Chia, Gavin Green shine in the rain

PETALING JAYA: Veteran pro Danny Chia muscled his way to the top on a rainy second day of the Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy at the Saujana Golf & Country Club today.

He carded a 3-under 69 to take the lead from Shahrifuddin Ariffin who faltered on day two after an amazing start to the tournament with an eagle and seven birdies yesterday.

The young pro from Malacca had a terrible score on the par-4 Hole Two where he shot a quadruple bogey.

Shahrifuddin was not the only professional who played over-par today as only five players managed to shoot below 72.

Among them was Gavin Green who shot the best score of the day with 5-under 67 for a bogey-free scorecard. Green took second spot behind Chia while Shahrifuddin ended up in third place.

The best amateur after 36 holes was Anson Yeo with the score of 73, 73. He was tied for 13th place.

Sixty players moved on to the third round of the PGM Tun Ahmad Sarji Trophy Trophy which is offering a total purse of RM200,000.

The players faced challenging weather conditions today. The game was suspended due to lightning at 10.58am and it resumed at 12:15pm. One hour and 22 minutes of play time was lost.

Leading second round scores:

1 DANNY CHIA -10 (69), (65)

2 GAVIN GREEN -9 (67), (68)

3 SHAHRIFFUDDIN ARIFFIN -5 (76), (63)

4 GALVEN GREEN -3 (70), (71)

5 KHOR KHENG HWAI -3 (72), (69)

6 KENNETH DE SILVA -2 (70), (72)