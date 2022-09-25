DAP passes motion to amend constitution on Anti-Party Hopping

SHAH ALAM: The DAP 2022 Special Congress today passed a motion to amend its constitution prohibiting its elected representatives from party hopping in line with the Anti-Party Hopping Bill passed in Parliament.

Secretary-general Anthoy Loke Siew Fook (pix) said 632 delegates supported while two opposed the amendments, which would soon be submitted to the Registrar of Societies so that it could be enforced before the 15th general election (GE15).

Loke said the amendments to the party's constitution also covered members of Parliament who were sacked for violating the party's directives and policies.

“If the party’s constitution says that any member of Parliament who breaks party laws will lose their membership, Parliament will follow suit,“ he told a press conference after the congress here today.

In the meantime, Loke said negotiations on the distribution of seats between Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties in several states have been completed while the rest are expected to be finalised by the end of this month.-Bernama