DAP’s Fatin Zulaikha to contest in Mersing, Chin Tong in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BAHRU: Fatin Zulaikha Zaidi of DAP will be contesting the Mersing parliamentary seat, while Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong will stand in Iskandar Puteri in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

Both candidates were announced by DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook at an event in Skudai here tonight. He also confirmed that the party will contest seven parliamentary seats in Johor, and field four men and three women candidates.

A Johor Bahru native, Fatin Zulaikha, 29, has served as special officer to Johor Raya assemblyman Liow Cai Tong since 2018, and is the third Malay female candidate for DAP in this election, after the announcement of Young Syefura Othman (Bentong) dan Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Bukit Bendera).

Meanwhile, Liew, who is also Perling assemblyman, will defend the seat won by Lim Kit Siang in the previous general election, while the two other incumbents, former deputy education minister, Teo Nie Ching, and Wong Shu Qi will defend their Kulai and Kluang seats respectively.

DAP had previously announced that Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali would stand in Ayer Hitam, former Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin would contest Bakri, while incumbent Pang Hok Liong would defend Labis.-Bernama