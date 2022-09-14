DAP to hold special congress to amend party constitution on Sept 25

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP will hold a Special Congress on Sept 25 with the main objective to amend the party’s constitution to be in line with the anti-party hopping law passed in Parliament last July.

Its national organising secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong (pix) said the special congress, which will take place at the Shah Alam Ideal Convention Centre, would involve 3,672 delegates.

“DAP is among the first parties in Pakatan Harapan that called for the constitutional amendment or the enactment of the law against party-hopping.

“In the spirit of anti-party hopping, DAP will amend its party’s constitution,” he told a press conference at the party’s headquarters here today.

Once amended, he said DAP would also notify the Registrar of Society (RoS).

Sim said among the proposed amendments to be made to the party’s constitution were to insert after Section 3 of Clause III Section 4 as follows:

“Any member of the Party who is an elected representative of the Dewan Rakyat, a Senator appointed to the Dewan Negara or an elected representative of any State Legislative Assembly within the Federation of Malaysia, shall, subject to the approval of the Central Executive Committee, cease to be a member of the party upon non-compliance of any directive issued pursuant to Section 9(j) of Clause XIl of this Constitution.”

Also to insert after Section 9(i) of Clause XII Section 9(j) as follows:

“The Central Executive Committee may issue specific directives to any or all of its elected representatives of the Dewan Rakyat, Senators appointed to the Dewan Negara or elected representatives of any State Legislative Assembly within the Federation of Malaysia. All directives issued under this Section shall, unless otherwise directed by the Secretary-General, be in writing.”

Sim said DAP would also launch its 15th General Election machinery at the congress.-Bernama