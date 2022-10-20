DASH Expressway records first fatality

KUALA LUMPUR: The Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH), which opened on Friday (Oct 14), recorded the first fatal accident involving a food delivery man when the motorcycle he was riding skidded and hit a road divider on the expressway last night.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Fhakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) said police received a report on the incident that happened at KM 15.7 from Penchala to Denai Alam at 12.05 am (today).

He said the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for post-mortem.

“Further investigations are ongoing and the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged the public with information on the incident to contact Traffic Investigation Officer Insp Muhammad Hisyam Azih at 017-7378704 to assist with the investigation.

The 20.1-kilometre highway with 13 interchanges was opened at 12.01 am last Friday.

DASH connects three major highways, namely the Guthrie Corridor Highway (GCE), the Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) and the Western Kuala Lumpur Traffic Distribution Scheme Highway (SPRINT).-Bernama