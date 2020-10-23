Datuk and Datin claim trial over fake document charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A Datuk and his wife claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today on two counts of using forged documents in an apartment development proposal.

Mokhtar Haron, 66, and Noorizan Abd Shukor, 43, both pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Izralizam Sanusi.

The couple were jointly charged with using fake documents, namely, two letters titled ‘Permohonan Cadangan Pembangunan Menara Pangsapuri 40 Tingkat (252 unit)’ dated Oct 24, 2019, and ‘Cadangan Cantuman Lot (7 kepada lot) untuk Pembangunan Pangsapuri’ dated 29 Oct last year, with the knowledge that the documents were not genuine.

The offences were allegedly committed at TPC Kuala Lumpur here on Oct 30, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Azahan offered bail at RM200,000 each but lawyer Rodzim Zaimy Abdul Hamid requested for a lower bail on the grounds that Mokhtar is suffering from a panic disorder and only carry out NGO works, while Noorizan is a housewife, suffering from diabetes.

Rodzim Zaimy said his clients also have a child, aged 18, who is still studying in university, and another seven-year-old child.

The court allowed bail at RM18,000 with one surety each and ordered them to report themselves to the Ayer Keroh police station as they are living in Melaka.

Izralizam fixed Dec 2 for remention. — Bernama