‘Datuk’ in slapping incident expected to be charged tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: A 42-year-old businessman who was arrested together with his friend for allegedly assaulting two people at a restaurant here last week is expected to be charged in court tomorrow.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the businessman, Datuk Tan Wai Khan, will be charged with committing public nuisance, committing mischief and three counts of causing hurt under Section 427, Section 290 and Section 323 of the Penal Code respectively.

He said the businessman’s 39-year-old friend will be charged for causing public nuisance and assault.

Tan and his friend identified only as “Ang Lee” were involved in an assault on a 30-year-old man and a waitress at the TST Hotspot restaurant on the night of Jan 12.

Tan who is involved in several businesses including freight fowarding and manufacturing furniture was furious after the victim who was dining at the same restaurant allegedly chided him for chatting loudly.

This led to a heated argument before the victim who is a private company manager and a son of Perak Chinese Assembly Hall deputy president Datuk Kwan Foh Kwai was assaulted by Tan and his friend.

A woman police said was a waitress at the restaurant was also slapped by Tan.

The suspects, one of whom police said has past criminal records, were arrested on Jan 14 and remanded for two days for investigations.

On Monday, in an almost two-and-a-half-minute video, Tan who issued an apology for his actions said he was prepared to face punishment over the attack.

He also said that he had lost his temper as he felt slighted at being chided by a younger person during the incident