Datuk Seri Ayob Khan to take charge as Bukit Aman’s new CID director

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) will take charge as the new Bukit Aman Crime Investigations Department director.

Police secretary (PDRM) Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin in a statement yesterday said the appointment will be effective April 16.

Ayob Khan replaces Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan who will be retiring soon.

The 57-year-old Ayob Khan, was appointed as the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigations Department director on Dec 25, 2021 after having served as the Johor police chief since March 2020. -Bernama