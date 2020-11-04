‘Datuk’, two cops file appeal over failed release bid

KUALA LUMPUR: A ‘Datuk’ and two policemen remanded under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 in connection with an illegal online gambling syndicate has filed an appeal over the dismissal of their bid for an immediate release.

The three are businessman Zaidi Kanapiah or better known as “Datuk Addy Kana”, Corporal Muhamad Amin Nur Rashid Mohamed Puad and Corporal Mohd Hairy Mohammad, all aged between 34 and 39 years.

Lawyer Jacky Loi, who represented Zaidi and Mohd Hairy, when contacted said the appeal against the High Court’s decision was filed on Monday at the Federal Court.

“As our applications are for habeas corpus, the appeal will go straight to the Federal Court,” he said.

Muhamad Amin’s lawyer, Shah Rizal Abdul Manan, meanwhile said he filed the appeal yesterday.

On Monday High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aslam Zainuddin dismissed the trio’s applications for a writ of habeas corpus for an immediate release.

In their application, they sought for an order that their respective arrest and detention on Oct 11, 2020, under Section 4 (1) (c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 was illegal, had no basis and was not in compliance with procedure and mala fide.

They also sought for an order that the remand order dated Oct 14, 2020 by a magistrate of the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court that allowed the police application for the applicant’s detention for a period of 21 days from Oct 14 until Nov 3 under Section 4(1)(a) of POCA was illegal, had no basis and mala fide.

On Oct 30, Magistrate M. Mageswary allowed an application by the police to extend the remand period against the three for another 38 days until Dec 6.

They were previously remanded under POCA for 21 days from Oct 14. — Bernama