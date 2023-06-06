Daughter’s love for a father

THE story of a 16-year-old, who left school to care for her father who suffered a stroke and is wheelchair-bound, exemplifies the unwavering love of a daughter for her father.

As Father’s Day approaches in two weeks, this teenager has chosen to prioritise her father’s well-being by staying at home and assisting him with his daily needs.

The 63-year-old single parent lost his source of income when he had a stroke three years ago.

He relies on his savings to cover his monthly housing loan, utility bills and groceries, amounting to approximately RM1,000. To reduce expenses, he limits himself to one meal a day, and conserves electricity by turning off lights at night.

In an effort to lessen her father’s financial burden, the daughter made the decision to quit school, thereby saving on tuition fees, school bus expenses and pocket money.

The father yearns for his daughter to resume her studies and complete her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia education, enabling her to have a better future.

After searching for employment for over a year, the daughter recently secured a part-time job.

These real-life stories demonstrate how individuals cope when faced with illness or tragedy. Their lives are upended, and they must make drastic changes that are inevitable.

The sacrifices they make to ensure life goes on are heart-wrenching, yet truly remarkable.

The media is commended for shedding light on such cases, prompting us to appreciate what we have and count our blessings.

It is hoped that someone with a kind heart will offer financial assistance to the father and daughter.

Perhaps, the state government and the Welfare Department can assess their financial difficulties and extend aid to them.

This Father’s Day, it is hoped that the daughter will be able to return to school and fulfill her father’s wish. That would be the most meaningful gift he could receive.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban