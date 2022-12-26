Days after warship sinks, 11 Thai sailors still missing

ISTANBUL: The Thai Navy on Monday said its 11 sailors are yet missing after a warship sank nine days ago in the Gulf of Thailand reported Anadolu.

Out of a total of 105 personnel aboard the HTMS Sukhothai warship that sank on Dec 18, the navy found 76 survivors, it added.

“18 have died but eight of them have not been identified,“ the Thai Royal Navy said in a statement on Twitter. “11 men remain missing as of today.”

A massive rescue operation involving warships and helicopters was launched in search of the crew members of the HTMS Sukhothai warship, which sank off the Prachuap Khiri Khan province, south of Bangkok, at around 11.30 pm (1630GMT) on the night of Dec 18.

The corvette sank after a power failure and subsequent flooding 20 nautical miles off the coast of the Bang Saphan district in central Thailand.

According to the navy, water “flowed into the electrical system,“ causing power outages and “major machines to stop working.”-Bernama