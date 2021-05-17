DBKL cutting down high-risk shady trees from June to July

KUALA LUMPUR: To ensure public safety, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will be cutting down 25 high-risk, shady trees in stages from June to July.

DBKL Corporate Planning Department in a statement today said the Malaysian Society of Arborist had conducted checks and made an evaluation of the trees with potential risks, located along Jalan Ampang, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan Tun Razak.

The trees which have been identified are of the Samanea saman (rain tree), Ficus benjamina (fig tree) and Peltophorum pterocarpum (yellow flame tree) species.

According to DBKL, the tree planting programme to be implemented in the city centre would be in accordance with the tree management guidelines published in Jan 2019.

“The trees that are going to be cut down will be replaced with other trees depending on the planting space. If the space is not suitable, shrubs will be planted instead,” read the statement. — Bernama