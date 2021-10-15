DBKL expands integrated transportation management with 5,000 CCTV cameras: Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will expand and improve the integrated transportation management in the city with the installations of 5,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix) said 3,000 cameras with AI functions had been installed for smart traffic system management, crime monitoring, community monitoring and monitoring the assets of DBKL.

Meanwhile, he said 2,000 more CCTV cameras would be put up by the end of the year for the police to monitor crimes.

“The AI system being used can detect real-time incidents and situations such as potholes, cement spilled from lorries and illegal traders by the roadside and notifications of the incidents will help DBKL to implement monitoring, prevention, enforcement and also maintenance works,” he said, adding that with this initiative DBKL has managed to reduce the use of its preventive maintenance budget.

He said this in his speech when launching the rebranding of the Transportation Management Centre (ITIS) to Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre (KLCCC) here today.

Shahidan said the latest system is equipped with the ability to collect, process and provide feedback on the data collected in the city which could help DBKL use the data effectively and efficiently for further action.

He said various single systems which are being used by DBKL such as licensing systems, enforcement systems and transportation systems such as traffic lights and Go KL City Bus systems will be integrated into the smart city system.

Shahidan said the installations of the CCTV cameras and integrated system would also help to monitor and prevent vandalism activities as well as improve the maintenance and protection of assets.

“In addition, the effort also involves the installations of 140 full-colour VMS units (vehicle monitoring system), 42 panic button units in public parks and 78 units of speakers which will be fully completed at the end of this year,” he said.

He said the system can also monitor road damages, identify faded road markings, broken street lights and traffic lights, fallen trees as well as detect traffic offences that cause congestion.-Bernama