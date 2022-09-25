DBKL introduces mobile surau

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim visitors to outdoor programmes around the nation's capital will now find it easier to pray following an initiative by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to renovate one unit of its mobile offices as a mobile surau.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the mobile surau using a 10-tonne lorry is equipped with air conditioning and ablution facilities with a 900-litre water tank that can accommodate the needs of 600 congregants.

“At any one time, this mobile surau can accommodate 10 male and female worshipers while another 20 male worshipers can be accommodated in the prayer room the outside the truck. This facility will benefit visitors involved in ad hoc programmes such as marathons and the National Day celebrations.

“This mobile surau can be parked in areas where many members of the public gather such as Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman which is closed to vehicles every Sunday,“ he told reporters after the launch ceremony of the mobile surau here today.

At the event, a new vehicle was also launched for the DBKL Rescue Squad, namely the Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) which is equipped with emergency equipment such as metal cutting machines, chainsaws and anti-bee suits.

It will be used to provide emergency assistance in natural disasters like when there are fallen trees or objects blocking public paths, in addition to dealing with wild and poisonous animals such as snakes, bees and wasps.

“DBKL already has an understanding with other rescue agencies such as the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, if it involves a threat from poisonous animals and does not involve lives, the DBKL Rescue Squad will provide immediate assistance,“ said Mahadi.-Bernama