DBKL investigating lift vandalism incident in Bandar Baru Sentul

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the perpetrators who vandalised two elevator units in Block 37 of the Sri Perak Public Housing, Bandar Baru Sentul.

In a statement, DBKL said that it had inspected the elevator and the damage to the message stickers on the walls of the elevator installed by the appointed contractor.

“The vandalism was committed by irresponsible individuals. An investigation is ongoing and once the perpetrator has been identified, DBKL will extend the matter to the enforcement division for further action,“ according to the statement, today.

Yesterday, a post on ‘Warga Sentul’ Facebook page that depicted vandalism acts in two of the 14 elevator units in the PA area went viral.

To prevent such incidents from recurring, DBKL will continue to carry out preventive measures through the installation of CCTVs. — Bernama