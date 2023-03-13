DBKL issues more than 1,500 notices for smoking offences

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) issued more than 1,500 compound notices for offences related to smoking in public places through integrated operations with the Health Ministry between January and February this year.

DBKL executive director (management) Khairul Anuar Md Juri said the involved areas were public parks, restaurants, government buildings and covered walkways.

“Those caught smoking in prohibited areas will be fined RM250 which must be paid on the spot.

“If they fail to pay the fine, they will be subject to follow-up actions including being brought before court,” he said at the launch of the Kuala Lumpur Bebas Asap Rokok (KLBAR) X MySchoolBus @Wilayah campaign here today.

Khairul Anuar said the campaign was in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to promote a healthy lifestyle and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, lung problems. -Bernama