DBKL launches psychological warfare against smoking habit

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has launched a psychological warfare to control the smoking habit among the federal capital’s residents through the ‘Kuala Lumpur Free From Cigarette Smoke’ (KLBAR) campaign.

Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah said the campaign initiatives included video screenings in the LRT and MRT coaches and putting up ‘no smoking’ billboards at public places in the city.

“The smoking habit can not only affect one’s own health but that of others too, as well as become an environmental issue when the cigarette butts are thrown everywhere, which can result in clogged drains.

“Hence, this campaign is to create awareness among smokers before enforcement is carried out, whereby the offenders can be issued with a compound of RM10,000 and even face a jail term of up to two years if caught smoking at a public place that has been designated as a ‘no smoking’ area,” he added.

Mahadi said the campaign was the result of engagement sessions between the KLBAR committee and various parties such as Prasarana, Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department, schools, traders and departments in DBKL.

“We (DBKL) uphold the ‘city for all’ concept, so the engagement with various parties is one of our new ways of working which include disseminating information before implementing something for the public to know about it beforehand so as, to be fair to them,“ he said.

Previously, DBKL had gazetted all the public walkways, covered overhead bridges and pedestrian underground tunnels in the federal capital as ‘no smoking’ areas.

The gazettement was made under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004 aimed at protecting the public from cigarette smoke which can endanger health.

Today’s launching ceremony also saw the presentation of prizes to the winners of the KLBAR virtual run held from April to September 2021 to promote the campaign to the public. -Bernama