DBKL: Plants worth RM620K destroyed during Merdeka Celebrations

PETALING JAYA: More than half a million ringgit worth of decorative plants near Dataran Merdeka in KL were damaged during the National Day parade, The Star Online reports.

According to KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah, plants worth an estimated RM620,000 were destroyed along Jalan Raja, Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tun Perak.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) was also in the midst of cleaning up the areas affected and replacing the plants.

In a video shared on the DBKL’s Facebook account, the new landscapes in the area were stepped on, which eventually damaged the view and the plants.